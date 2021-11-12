MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

YES Securities downgrades Oil India to 'sell' even as Q2 profit doubles, here's why

YES Securities stated that the strength in crude oil prices is on account of a temporary mismatch in demand and supply and should moderate as supply situation eases.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST
Oil India Limited

Oil India Limited

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Oil India Limited share price was up over 2 percent in the morning session on November 12, a day after the company declared its Q2 earnings.

The state-owned firm on November 11 reported more than doubling of its September 2021 quarter net profit, on back of a surge in oil and gas prices. The net profit stood at Rs 504.46 crore, or Rs 4.65 a share, in July-September 2021 compared with Rs 238.95 crore, or Rs 2.20 per share, a year ago, the company said in a statement.

This was mainly because the price the firm got for crude oil produced rose to USD 71.35 per barrel in the second quarter of the current fiscal from USD 42.74 last year.

While oil production was almost unchanged at 0.76 million tonnes, natural gas output rose 1.78 percent. Turnover rose to Rs 3,678.76 crore from Rs 2,281.12 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 222.00, up Rs 5.35, or 2.47 percent at 09:58 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 223.95 and an intraday low of Rs 221.10.

Close

Related stories

Despite reporting more than double net profit in the September quarter, YES Securities has a sell recommendation on the stock with a target of Rs 185 per share, a downside of 20 percent from the current market price.

According to the research report, Oil India's Q2 FY22 operating profit at Rs 910 crore (+24% YoY; -26% QoQ) stood below its (by 32%) and street ( by 35%) estimates on account of higher than estimated provisioning/expensing of dry well and exploration write offs. In addition, the earnings during the quarter was largely aided by 67% YoY & 6% QoQ higher crude oil prices, even as crude production was largely flat YoY.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

In its view, YES Securities stated that the strength in crude oil prices is on account of a temporary mismatch in demand and supply and should moderate as supply situation eases. In that backdrop with crude production on a natural decline and barely supported by IoR/EoR. It sees a possibility of earnings moderating going ahead.

The brokerage firm has downgraded the stock to sell, with a March 2023 target of Rs 185 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #oil india limited
first published: Nov 12, 2021 11:16 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.