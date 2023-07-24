Yes Bank slumps 2% as gross slippages spike in Q1

Yes Bank reported a net profit of Rs 342.5 crore in the June quarter, up a 10.3 percent from the year-ago quarter

Yes Bank was trading lower on July 24 afternoon after the private sector lender reported a 33.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the gross slippages in the first quarter of FY24 at Rs 1,430 crore against Rs 1,072 crore in the year-ago period.

At 1.30 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 17.60 on the National Stock Exchange, down by 2.49 percent from the previous close.

Yes Bank on July 22 reported a net profit of Rs 342.5 crore in the June quarter, a 10.3 percent YoY increase from Rs 314.3 crore in Q1FY23.

The bank's asset quality also improved in the quarter. The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) ration decreased to 2 percent from 13.4 percent in the year-ago quarter. The net NPA stood at 1 percent, down from 4.2 percent in Q1FY23.

The Mumbai-based lender’s net interest income (NII), the difference between the interest earned on loans and paid to depositors, increased by 8.1 percent YoY to Rs 2,000 crore.

The net interest margin (NIM), a key indicator for profitability, was at at 2.5 percent, up 10 basis points YoY. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Total deposits were up by 13.5 percent YoY at Rs 219,369 crore and 0.9 percent sequentially The bank's CASA ratio (ratio of deposits in current and saving accounts to total deposits) was at 29.4 percent compared to 30.8 percent in Q1FY23 and Q4FY23. The bank opened 3,55,000 new CASA accounts in Q1FY24.

The bank has set a target of 15-20 percent growth in advancing loans for the ongoing fiscal, it said.

A slippage is when there is no repayment of interest or principal for 90 days, making the loan a non-performing asset (NPA). Banks need to set aside money in the form of provisions to cover such loans. Higher provisions impact the profitability of the lender.

The rise in gross slippages should be a cause of concern as the bank had faced significant challenges in the recent past due to bad loans.

