Yes Bank slips 2% on resignation of senior group president

Yes Bank slipped more than 2 percent intraday Friday on the back of resignation by Pralay Mondal.

Pralay Mondal has tendered his resignation as Senior Group President and Head - Retail & Business Banking of bank on January 31, 2019.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 404.00 and 52-week low Rs 147.00 on 20 August, 2018 and 29 November, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 52.57 percent below its 52-week high and 30.34 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price declined 47 percent in last 6 months.

At 12:15 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 191.60, down Rs 2.70, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.