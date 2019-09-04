Yes Bank slips 2% after Morgan Stanley cuts target to Rs 55, remains underweight

Morgan Stanley has cut estimates and price target and find risk-reward still unfavourable.
Shares of Yes Bank slipped 2 percent in the early trade on September 4 after global research house Morgan Stanley maintained underweight rating on the stock, slashing the target price to Rs 55 from Rs 95 per share.
According to research house, the volatility shows asset quality concerns, lack of clarity on timing and price of further fundraising.
The brokerage has cut estimates and price target and find risk-reward still unfavourable. It is targeting a CET-1 ratio of 10 percent by end of FY21.
At 0922 hrs, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 58.05, down Rs 0.75, or 1.28 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 369.85 and its 52-week low of Rs 53.15 on 30 August, 2018 and 22 August, 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 84.32 percent below its 52-week high and 9.13 percent above its 52-week low.