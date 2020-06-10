App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank shares up 2% after Madhu Kapur's family withdraws lawsuit against bank

Madhu Kapur's family has withdrawn an earlier suit filed against the bank management in Bombay High Court, according to an exchange communication.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Yes Bank share price was up over 2 percent in the morning trade on June 10 after Madhu Kapur's family withdrew the suit filed against the bank management in Bombay High Court, according to exchange communication.

The stock price has seen a steady rise in the last 3 months jumping over 44 percent. It was quoting at Rs 30.65, up Rs 0.75, or 2.51 percent at 09:32 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 30.75 and an intraday low of Rs 30.30.

Kapurs had filed the affidavit seeking recognition and right to participate in the management of the bank, restrain individual directors from acting as such or holding themselves out as directors of the bank and restrain the bank from making or continuing with any application to any regulator/authorities for reclassifying their shareholding into a non-promoter shareholding.

However, Kapurs later decided to exit the status of promoters in Yes Bank ending a prolonged power struggle. “Further, vide our communication dated May 30, 2020, the Bank had informed the Stock Exchange that the Plaintiffs (Madhu Kapur family) have consented to reclassify their shareholding in the Bank as ‘non-promoter shareholders’ (i.e. public shareholders),” said the exchange note.

“The Plaintiffs have now withdrawn the Suit filed against the Defendants, which has been allowed by Hon’ble Bombay High Court vide Order dated June 09, 2020,” said the exchange note.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Yes Bank has decreasing promoter pledge with FII / FPI or Institutions increasing their shareholding.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with technical indicators and moving averages being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 09:51 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

