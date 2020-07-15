Yes Bank shares jump 3% on raising Rs 4,098 cr from anchor investors

Yes Bank share price gained over 3 percent in morning trade on July 15 after the bank garnered Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors.

The private sector lender has garnered Rs 4,098 crore from anchor investors on July 14. All 12 anchor investors placed their bids for 3,41,53,84,614 equity shares at the lower end of the price band of Rs 12-13 per share.

Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 shares.

The stock price has been a steady underperformer with the scrip tumbling over 22 percent in the last 3 days. The stock was trading at Rs 21.35, up Rs 0.40, or 1.91 percent at 09:24 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 22.00 and an intraday low of Rs 20.30.

It was also one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 63,88,569 shares being traded.

Yes Bank is aiming to raise Rs 15,000 crore through its FPO, the price band for which have been fixed at Rs 12-13 per share, a 53-49 percent discount to its last week's closing price.

It intends to utilise its net proceeds from FPO towards ensuring adequate capital to support its growth and expansion, including enhancing its solvency and capital adequacy ratio.

HDFC Life Insurance Company, Amansa Holdings and Elara India Opportunities Fund were the other three big anchor investors, which invested Rs 400.46 crore, Rs 373 crore and Rs 372 crore, respectively.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, FII / FPI or institutions have been increasing their shareholding in the bank with promoters decreasing pledge.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bearish with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

