YES Bank shares crumble as analysts see limited reasons for gains to sustain

Shubham Raj
Dec 14, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

Shares of Yes Bank are in demand recently amid an improved outlook for banking stocks owing to strong credit growth.

Shares of YES Bank saw profit booking on December 14 after a strong rally in the last few sessions as the lender appointed representative directors from Carlyle and Advent on its board after they acquired a stake in the company.

The stock plunged over 5 percent to Rs 22.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Shares of Yes Bank are in demand recently amid an improved outlook for banking stocks owing to strong credit growth. The stock is up 62.36 percent in the last year as the company has come out of its 2020 woes.

However, analysts and fund managers are advising investors to be cautious for two reasons – the upcoming expiry of lock-in of 75 percent of shares that will likely flood the counter with supply and most of the positives already being priced in.

“If you're getting very excited about Yes Bank and all the stuff that's happening, remember that the three-year lock-in for 75 percent of the pre-drama shares expires in March 2023, three months from now,” said Deepak Shenoy, Founder of CapitalMind.

As any lock-in period ends, stock prices crash as many investors try to make an exit. We have seen many of the stocks that debuted recently suffer as investors liquidated their holdings following lock-in expiry this year.