you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank share price surges 58% on govt rescue plan

Bandhan Bank granted approval for an equity investment of Rs 300 crore for acquiring upto 30 crore equity shares of Yes Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yes Bank share price surged 58 percent intraday on March 16 after the government notified a rescue plan for the private sector lender led by State Bank of India (SBI) and others.

Also Read - What the Yes Bank rescue plan actually means

According to the plan cleared by the Union Cabinet on March 13, the State Bank of India (SBI) is the lead investor in the consortium which will invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank, as it will pick 725 crore shares at Rs 10 each.

Close

The other lenders also have joined the rescue plan — HDFC, and ICICI Bank will invest Rs 1,000 crore each, while Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will invest Rs 600 crore and Rs 500 crore, respectively.

Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank board approved investment of Rs 300 crore and Rs 250 crore, respectively, while Bandhan Bank granted approval for an equity investment of Rs 300 crore for acquiring up to 30 crore equity shares of Yes Bank.

Also Read - Yes Bank's Rs 3,700cr booster shot | Should one buy the stock now?

However, Yes Bank reported a loss of Rs 18,564 crore at the quarter ended December compared with a rise in profit of Rs 1001.8 crore a year ago, dragged down by a precipitous rise in bad loans and severe decline in deposit base, bank said in a statement.

It posted a net loss of Rs 600.08 crore in the previous quarter.

The bank's gross NPAs shot up to 18.87 percent in the given quarter, as against 2.10 percent in the year-ago period and 7.39 percent in previous quarter.

Its net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, fell considerably by 60 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,064.78 crore, and the sequential decline was 51.23 percent.

Also Read - Yes Bank posts record Rs 18,564 crore loss for December quarter, NPAs over Rs 40,000 crore

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 40,709 crore as against Rs 17,134 crore on a quarter-on-quarter basis and net NPAs were at 5.97 percent versus 4.35 percent.

At 09:19 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 34.45, up Rs 8.90, or 34.83 percent on the BSE.

Also Read - Yes Bank rescue plan: 3-year lock-in may not be bad for equity shareholders

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 09:47 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

