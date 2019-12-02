Yes Bank share price slips 7% post board approves to raise $2 billion

Yes Bank share price slipped 7 percent in early trade on December 2 after the company decided to raise upto $2 billion through the preferential allotment of the company's shares.

Three institutional investors and five family offices expressed interest in acquiring fresh stake in the bank including Top Tier US Fund House, Discovery Capital and Ward Ferry (institutional investors) and Aditya Birla Family Office, Citax Holdings Ltd. & Citax Investment Group, GMR group & associates, Erwin Singh Braich/ SPGP Holdings and Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

"None of the investors will be allotted equity shares such that their holding exceeds 25 percent of the share capital of the bank," company said in release.

The board of directors shall reconvene on December 10, 2019 to finalize and approve the details of the preferential allotment and convene an extraordinary general meeting subsequently, to obtain the approval of the shareholders.

Such preferential allotment shall be subject to receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be applicable, it added.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the bank shall continue to remain closed for the designated persons and for the connected persons till December 12, 2019 and hence, they are not permitted to trade in the securities of the bank.

In the month of November ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29 crore shares in private lender through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 67.1.