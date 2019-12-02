App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank share price slips 7% post board approves to raise $2 billion

The board of directors shall reconvene on December I 0, 2019 to finalize and approve the details of the preferential allotment and convene an extra-ordinary general meeting subsequently, to obtain the approval of the shareholders.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank share price slipped 7 percent in early trade on December 2 after the company decided to raise upto $2 billion through the preferential allotment of the company's shares.

Three institutional investors and five family offices expressed interest in acquiring fresh stake in the bank including Top Tier US Fund House, Discovery Capital and Ward Ferry (institutional investors) and Aditya Birla Family Office, Citax Holdings Ltd. & Citax Investment Group, GMR group & associates, Erwin Singh Braich/ SPGP Holdings and Rekha Jhunjhunwala.

"None of the investors will be allotted equity shares such that their holding exceeds 25 percent of the share capital of the bank," company said in release.

Close

The board of directors shall reconvene on December 10, 2019 to finalize and approve the details of the preferential allotment and convene an extraordinary general meeting subsequently, to obtain the approval of the shareholders.

related news

Such preferential allotment shall be subject to receipt of all regulatory and statutory approvals, as may be applicable, it added.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the bank shall continue to remain closed for the designated persons and for the connected persons till December 12, 2019 and hence, they are not permitted to trade in the securities of the bank.

In the month of November ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29 crore shares in private lender through open market transactions at an average price of Rs 67.1.

At 09:23 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 66.05, down Rs 2.25, or 3.29 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 2, 2019 09:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.