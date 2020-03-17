App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 10:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank share price rises 34% on Moody's upgrade, governor assurance

The board of directors of the bank approved the reconstitution by appointing Prashant Kumar as chief executive officer and managing director of the Yes Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank share price rose 34 percent intraday on March 17 after rating agency Moody's upgraded its ratings with a positive outlook.

"We upgraded Yes Bank long-term foreign currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN programme ratings to Caa1 from Caa3 and (P)Caa1 from (P)Caa3 respectively," Moody's Investors Service said in its statement.

The credit outlook has also been changed to positive from negative.

Close

The board of directors of the bank approved the reconstitution by appointing Prashant Kumar, former chief financial officer and deputy managing director of State Bank of India, as chief executive officer and managing director of the Yes Bank.

related news

Also, Sunil Mehta was appointed as non-executive chairman.

Also Read - ED summons Subhash Chandra, Sameer Gehlaut and Naresh Goyal in Yes Bank probe

A special court has extended, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor till March 20, arrested on money laundering charges.

The moratorium on Yes Bank will be lifted on March 18 at 6 pm, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said in the press conference on Monday.

He reassured depositors that their money is safe and that they do not need to withdraw their funds in panic.

ICICIdirect has a sell recommendation on the stock. Going ahead, the balance sheet is expected to shrink further in the near term as the moratorium is lifted. Recognition of further stressed assets is seen keeping provision elevated in Q4FY20 with the write-down of AT1 bonds being utilised for the same, it said.

At 09:50 hrs, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 49.65, up Rs 12.55, or 33.83 percent on the BSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 10:15 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.