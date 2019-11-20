Yes Bank share price reverses early losses on NPA divergence, up 3%

Yes Bank share price gained over three percent in intraday trade on November 20. The stock had fallen by a similar amount in early trade after the Reserve Bank said the bank had under-reported its bad loans.

The company is a press release to the exchanges on November 19 disclosed that the divergence in gross and net NPAs as of March 31 stood at Rs 3,277 crore and Rs 2,299 crore, respectively.

The management intends to convene board meeting by November-end to finalise its capital raising plans.

The bank clarified that the incremental gross NPA of Rs 2,018 crore is across four accounts, of which exposure of Rs 1,041 crore across three accounts was internally rated and disclosed as 'BB & Below' as on September 30, the bank said in another release.

The private sector lender posted a loss of Rs 600.08 crore during July-September period against a profit at Rs 964.70 crore in year-ago period and Rs 113.76 crore in the June-ended quarter. Net interest income during Q2 declined 9.6 percent YoY to Rs 2,185.91 crore.

In related news, Morgan Credits, Rana Kapoor and YES Capital sold its remaining 0.8 percent stake in the company on November 13 and 14.

Earlier this month, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29 crore shares (0.5 percent) at an average price of Rs 67.1 in the private lender through open market transactions.

At 14:57 hours, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 65.70, up Rs 1.55, or 2.42 percent.