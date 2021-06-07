MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Yes Bank share price jumps nearly 8% on fundraising plans

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 31.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 11.10 on 8 June, 2020 and 28 July, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
June 07, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank share price jumped nearly 8 percent intraday on June 7 after the lender said it is going to consider fundraising via debt on June 10.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of Yes Bank will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021 to consider and approve, seek shareholders’ approval for borrowing/raising funds in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN)," Yes Bank said in a press release.

The private sector lender reported a higher-than-expected loss of Rs 3,787.75 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The loss in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 3,668.33 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, plunged 22.5 percent to Rs 986.7 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,273.70 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Advances for the quarter at Rs 1.66 lakh crore declined 2.7 percent year-on-year (YoY), with net interest margin falling 30 bps YoY (down 180 bps QoQ) to 1.6 percent in Q4FY21,

Close

Related stories

Deposits grew significantly by 54.7 percent YoY to Rs 1.62 lakh crore during the quarter ended March 2021.

At 13:18 hrs, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 14.52, up Rs 0.79, or 5.75 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 31.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 11.10 on 8 June, 2020 and 28 July, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 54.55 percent below its 52-week high and 30.81 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank
first published: Jun 7, 2021 01:37 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

The Private Market Show | If you don't invest in private markets, you probably will miss the opportunity of a lifetime- Nithin Kamath

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Enjoying Moneycontrol?

How about a quick survey to help us improve our services?

Ok, sure

Maybe next time!

Take a Quick Survey