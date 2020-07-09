App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank share price jumps 5% on SBI's investment plan

State Bank of India will invest up to Rs 1,760 crore in Yes Bank's follow-on public offer (FPO), it has said in an exchange filing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The private lender Yes Bank share price added over 5 percent in the early trade on July 9, a day after the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) said it will invest Rs 1,760 crore in the private lender.

SBI told the exchanges on July 8 that it will invest up to Rs 1,760 crore in Yes Bank's follow-on public offer (FPO),

"Pursuant to the intimation given by Yes Bank Ltd to the stock exchanges on 07th July, 2020 on the issue of raising capital the executive committee of central board (ECCB) of State Bank of India at its meeting held on 08 July, 2020 has accorded approval for a maximum investment of upto Rs 1,760 in the Further Public Offering (FPO) of Yes Bank Ltd," SBI said.

Close

The bank has filed a red herring prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai, for an FPO up to Rs 15,000 crore, by way of a fresh issue of equity shares, including an employee reservation portion of up to Rs 200 crore.

The offer will open on July 15, 2020 and will close on July 17, 2020. The anchor investor bidding date is July 14, 2020.

Yes Bank sold 1,66,50,000 equity shares, constituting 2.66 percent of the paid-up share capital of CG Power & Industrial Solutions, having a nominal value of Rs 2 each in various tranches, the last of which was on July 7.

After the aforesaid disposal of shares, the bank now holds 6,34,00,000 shares of CG Power, or 10.12 percent of the paid-up share capital of the company.

The ECCB of SBI has also accorded the approval to the formation of a joint venture entity, SBICAP, its wholly-owned subsidiary, to invest in lnvestec Capital Services lndia Pvt Ltd to form a joint venture entity, along with transfer of SBICAP Securities Institutional Equities Broking and Research Business to the JV entity proposed to be created.

At 0917 hours, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 26.90, up Rs 0.80, or 3.07 percent and State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 195.20, up Rs 3.25, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 09:34 am

