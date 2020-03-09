App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank share price jumps 30% as SBI is likely to pick up 49% stake

SBI chairman said the bank would submit their resolution plan for Yes Bank soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank share price rose 30 percent in early trade on March 9 as State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to pick up 49 percent stake in former.

SBI is allowed to buy up to 49 percent stake in Yes Bank and appoint two nominee directors along with an initial investment of up to Rs 2,450 crore.

The investment can be increased to Rs 10,000 crore in the next three years during which it will have to a maintain 26 percent stake in Yes Bank.

Close

Also Read- SBI may rescue Yes Bank, but the stock is now a trader's play: Experts

related news

SBI chairman said the bank would submit their resolution plan for Yes Bank soon. It will also start looking for both domestic and foreign investors to further sell stake of Yes Bank.

According to news agency ANI, ED officials arrested Rana Kapoor on March 8 after more than 29 hours of questioning.

Kapoor was held under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to ED officials.

The arrest became imperative after financial irregularities and mismanagement of Yes Bank surfaced, they said.

Just hours after the ED took Rana Kapoor in custody, his daughter Roshini Kapoor was allegedly stopped by officials at the Mumbai Airport on March 8.

Also Read - Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor's daughter held at Mumbai airport

According to news agency ANI, Roshini was about to leave for London in a British Airways Flight.

At 09:18 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 19.00, up Rs 2.80, or 17.28 percent on the BSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 10:20 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.