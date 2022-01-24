MARKET NEWS

Yes Bank share price gains post December quarter earnings

Net NPAs declined marginally to 5.3% of total loans compared to 5.5% in the previous quarter. However, they increased from four percent a year earlier.

Moneycontrol News
January 24, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
 
 
Yes Bank share price gained more than 3 percent in the early trade on January 24 after company announced its December quarter earnings.

The private sector lender on January 22 reported a 77% year on year growth in December quarter profit at Rs 266 crore as lower provisions and higher loan recoveries drove earnings at the lender.

Net interest income, a closely watched measure of how much money the bank makes from lending, was down 31% to Rs 1,764 crore and other income declined 32% to Rs 734 crore.

Provisions and contingencies fell 82% to Rs 375 crore. Sequentially they dipped 0.7%.

Fresh slippages were significantly lower at Rs 978 crore against Rs 1783 crore in the previous quarter. Recoveries and upgrades for the quarter in review stood at Rs 610 crore and Rs 573 crore, respectively.

As a percentage of total loans, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) improved to 14.7% as compared to 15% in the previous quarter and 15.4% a year earlier.

Net NPAs declined marginally to 5.3% of total loans compared to 5.5% in the previous quarter. However, they increased from four percent a year earlier.

At 09:27 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 13.99, up Rs 0.25, or 1.82 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 17.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 10.69 on 25 January, 2021 and 24 August, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.28 percent below its 52-week high and 30.87 percent above its 52-week low.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank
first published: Jan 24, 2022 09:54 am

