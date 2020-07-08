Yes Bank share price falls 5% on fund-raising plan

Yes Bank share price fell more than 5 percent in the morning trade on July 8, a day after the board of the private lender approved a plan to raise funds.

The Capital Raising Committee (CRC) of the board of directors approved a fund-raise through a follow-on public offer.

The details of the offer would be shared after completing formalities with the Registrar of Companies, the company said in a release.

A meeting of the CRC is to be held on or after July 10, 2020, to consider and approve, amongst other things, the price band and discount, if any.

At 0917 hours, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 25.35, down Rs 0.40, or 1.55 percent, on the BSE.