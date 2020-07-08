App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank share price falls 5% on fund-raising plan

The details of the offer will be shared after completing formalities with the Registrar of Companies, the private lender has said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank share price fell more than 5 percent in the morning trade on July 8, a day after the board of the private lender approved a plan to raise funds.

The Capital Raising Committee (CRC) of the board of directors approved a fund-raise through a follow-on public offer.

The details of the offer would be shared after completing formalities with the Registrar of Companies, the company said in a release.

Close

A meeting of the CRC is to be held on or after July 10, 2020, to consider and approve, amongst other things, the price band and discount, if any.

YB

At 0917 hours, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 25.35, down Rs 0.40, or 1.55 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.