Yes Bank share price dips 9% as board approves FPO price band

Yes Bank share price declined 9 percent intraday on July 10 after the Private lender approved the price band for its follow-on public offer (FPO).

Capital Raising Committee (CRC) of the Board of Directors of the Yes Bank at its meeting on July 10 has approved the floor price at Rs 12 per equity share and cap price at Rs 13 per equity share.

A discount of Re 1 per equity share has been offered to the eligible employees of the bank bidding in the employee reservation portion. The minimum bid lot is of 1,000 equity shares and in the multiples of 1,000 equity shares thereafter.

A meeting of the CRC will be be held on July 14 for the allocation of equity shares to successful anchor investors pursuant to the offer and for determination of the anchor investor allocation price.

At 1225 hours, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 25.55, down Rs 1.10, or 4.13 percent on the BSE.

The share price has declined 72 percent in the last one year.