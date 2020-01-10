App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 03:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank share price dips 7% after independent director resigns

Exchanges have sought clarification from Yes Bank on the resignation of Uttam Prakash Agarwal, who flagged corporate governance concerns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank share price declined 7 percent intraday on January 10 following reports of resignation on the company's independent director.

Uttam Prakash Agarwal submitted his resignation in the morning, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Agarwal’s tenure was to end in November 2023 but resigned on concerns over corporate governance.

Close

“I dissented on certain issues in the capital-raising meeting and raised concerns before the board twice in the past before resigning,” Agarwal said.

related news

Also Read - Uttam Agarwal resigns as independent director of Yes Bank, cites 'corporate governance failure'

The exchanges have sought clarification from Yes Bank on Agarwal’s resignation.

Agarwal’s resignation is an 'improvement' towards corporate governance issues as RBI had raised concerns regarding Agarwal’s 'fit & proper' status. Agarwal didn’t make proper disclosure to the nomination & remuneration committee (NRC) at the time of appointment, quoting sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

A meeting of the board of directors of bank scheduled to hold today, in Mumbai to discuss and consider raising of funds.

At 1352 hours, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 44.95, down Rs 2.35, or 4.97 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 02:09 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.