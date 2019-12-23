Yes Bank share price dips 5% on interest from European entities with exposure to Russia

Yes Bank share price declined 5 percent intraday on December 23 after reports suggested that European entities are showing interest in the beleaguered bank.

European entities are showing interest in the bank as the investors are looking to invest up to $1 billion, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting Source.

According to report, some entities which are showing interest in the bank have large exposure to Russia, while some investors own banks having exposure in Europe.

The discussion with the bank is at an advanced stage, it added.

At 14:20 hrs, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 49.80, down Rs 1.55, or 3.02 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 285.90 and its 52-week low Rs 29.05 on 03 April 2019 and 01 October 2019, respectively.