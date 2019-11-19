App
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank share price dips 4% after promoters sells remaining stake

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 285.90 and 52-week low Rs 29.05 on April 3, 2019 and October 1, 2019, respectively.

Yes Bank share price declined more than 4 percent intraday on November 19 after promoters sold their remaining stake in the private lender.

Morgan Credits, Rana Kapoor and YES Capital sold remaining 0.8 percent stake in the company on November 13 and 14, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earlier in this month ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29 crore shares (0.5 percent) at an average price of Rs 67.1 in the private lender through open market transactions.

At 1514 hours, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 64.20, down Rs 1.70, or 2.58 percent on the BSE.



It is trading 77.56 percent below its 52-week high and 120.83 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 03:25 pm

