Yes Bank share price dips 2% after promoters sells remaining stake

Yes Bank share price ended 2.5 percent lower on November 19 after promoters sold their remaining stake in the private lender.

Morgan Credits, Rana Kapoor and YES Capital sold remaining 0.8 percent stake in the company on November 13 and 14, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Earlier in this month ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29 crore shares (0.5 percent) at an average price of Rs 67.1 in the private lender through open market transactions.

Rana Kapoor was holding 3.92 percent and Yes Capital (India) Private Limited was holding 0.80 percent stake in the company, as per BSE shareholding data for the quarter ended September 2019.

At close, Yes Bank was at Rs 64.15, down Rs 1.75, or 2.66 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 285.90 and 52-week low of Rs 29.05 on April 3, 2019 and October 1, 2019, respectively.