Yes Bank share price dips 2% after promoters sells remaining stake

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 285.90 and 52-week low Rs 29.05 on April 3, 2019 and October 1, 2019, respectively.
Yes Bank share price ended 2.5 percent lower on November 19 after promoters sold their remaining stake in the private lender.
Morgan Credits, Rana Kapoor and YES Capital sold remaining 0.8 percent stake in the company on November 13 and 14, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Earlier in this month ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29 crore shares (0.5 percent) at an average price of Rs 67.1 in the private lender through open market transactions.
Rana Kapoor was holding 3.92 percent and Yes Capital (India) Private Limited was holding 0.80 percent stake in the company, as per BSE shareholding data for the quarter ended September 2019.
At close, Yes Bank was at Rs 64.15, down Rs 1.75, or 2.66 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 285.90 and 52-week low of Rs 29.05 on April 3, 2019 and October 1, 2019, respectively.It is trading 77.56 percent below its 52-week high and 120.83 percent above its 52-week low.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.