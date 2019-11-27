Yes Bank share price adds 8% after co offloaded Reliance Capital stake for 3rd straight session

Yes Bank share price added 8.5 percent intraday on November 27 after the company offloaded shares of Reliance Capital for the third consecutive session on November 26.

The lender sold 17,22,587 shares of Reliance Capital at Rs 16.51 per share through a bulk deal, data on NSE showed on November 26. This took the total transaction value to Rs 2.84 crore.

Also, on November 25 it sold over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital for around Rs 3 crore through an open market transaction.

On Friday, November 22, the private sector lender had sold more than 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital for over Rs 2 crore through an open market transaction.

After three consecutive days of selling, Yes Bank has sold over 47 lakh shares of Reliance Capital worth nearly Rs 8 crore.

The board meeting of the bank will be held on November 29, to discuss and consider raising of funds by issue of equity/ equity-linked securities through permissible modes, subject to necessary shareholders/ regulatory approvals, as applicable.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the bank shall remain closed for the designated persons and for the connected persons commencing from November 27, 2019, and expiring on December 1, 2019, and hence, they are not permitted to trade in the securities of the bank till December 1, 2019.