Yes Bank Q4: Who should say yes?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Yes Bank (CMP: Rs 13.65, Market Cap: Rs 34,200 crore) has reported a decent quarter, with most of the parameters looking up incrementally. However, past asset quality issues continue to haunt the bank despite its steady progress. Therefore, the decision of the bank to transfer all toxic assets to an ARC should be music to the ears of investors. This will probably enable the bank to restart its journey on a cleaner slate, infuse capital, and explore inorganic growth...