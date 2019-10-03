Yes Bank jumps 20% after hitting multi-year low on sale of pledge shares

Shares of private lender Yes Bank jumped over 20 percent in early trade on October 3 after hitting a multi-year low on October 1 on the back of forced sale of pledge shares by large shareholders.

Promoter Rana Kapoor and his group entities have sold 2.16 percent stake in the lender, which brought down their stake in the bank to 4.72 percent.

The company in its BSE filing said the forced sales was triggered by an invocation of a pledge on equity shares by a large stakeholder.

Meanwhile, the bank's management confirmed that it's financial and operating metrics remain intrinsically sound and stable, with liquidity position well in excess of regulatory requirements.

The bank had a liquidity coverage ratio in excess of 125 percent as of September 30, which is well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 100 percent, the bank said in a release.

Its gross advances aggregated to Rs 2.32 lakh crore at September-end with a higher share of retail advances as compared to June 30.

Further, deposits aggregated to Rs 2.09 lakh crore as on September 30. CASA ratio improved to 30.8 percent as compared to 30.2 percent as of June 30, the bank added.