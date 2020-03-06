App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank hits record low, erases nearly Rs 8,000 crore m-cap intraday

JP Morgan slashed the target price on shares of the bank to Re 1 (from Rs 55 earlier) and retained its underweight call as the brokerage believes the networth is largely impaired.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
YES Bank, courtesy: ANI
YES Bank, courtesy: ANI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

There is no respite in sight for Yes Bank investors as the stock touched its record low on March 6 intraday after Reserve Bank of India placed Yes Bank under a moratorium and took over its board.

It touched a record low of Rs 5.55 and erased nearly Rs 8,000 crore from its market capitalisation intraday today.

The share price fell 85 percent intraday, registered the biggest fall ever for any Nifty stock.

Close

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) also put restrictions on the scrip across various segments, including futures and options.

related news

The categories placed under restriction include debt, securities lending and borrowing scheme, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, futures and options, as per notification by NSE.

Also Read - What happens to Yes Bank's corporate clients & employees now?

The Central Government has imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting the withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000. However, any withdrawal over the amount will require the permission of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Also Read - Moratorium on YES Bank credit negative: Moody's

In another related development, RBI on March 5 said it is superseding the board of the bank with an immediate effect. The former State Bank of India CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed as the administrator.

On March 5, JP Morgan slashed the target price on shares of the bank to Re 1 (from Rs 55 earlier) and retained its underweight call as the brokerage believes the networth is largely impaired.

At 11:43 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 10.90, down Rs 25.95, or 70.42 percent on the BSE.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.