Yes Bank hits record low, erases nearly Rs 8,000 crore m-cap intraday

There is no respite in sight for Yes Bank investors as the stock touched its record low on March 6 intraday after Reserve Bank of India placed Yes Bank under a moratorium and took over its board.

It touched a record low of Rs 5.55 and erased nearly Rs 8,000 crore from its market capitalisation intraday today.

The share price fell 85 percent intraday, registered the biggest fall ever for any Nifty stock.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) also put restrictions on the scrip across various segments, including futures and options.

The categories placed under restriction include debt, securities lending and borrowing scheme, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, futures and options, as per notification by NSE.

The Central Government has imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting the withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000. However, any withdrawal over the amount will require the permission of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In another related development, RBI on March 5 said it is superseding the board of the bank with an immediate effect. The former State Bank of India CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed as the administrator.

On March 5, JP Morgan slashed the target price on shares of the bank to Re 1 (from Rs 55 earlier) and retained its underweight call as the brokerage believes the networth is largely impaired.

At 11:43 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 10.90, down Rs 25.95, or 70.42 percent on the BSE.