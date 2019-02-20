Yes Bank gains 3% as Moody's changes outlook to stable

Shares of Yes Bank advanced 3 percent intraday Wednesday after global rating agency Moody's has changed the outlook on the company.

Moody's has affirmed bank's rating, while changed outlook of the company to stable from negative.

At 15:12 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 219.20, up Rs 6.75, or 3.18 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 404 and 52-week low Rs 147 on 20 August, 2018 and 29 November, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.09 percent below its 52-week high and 48.16 percent above its 52-week low.