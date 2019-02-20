App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank gains 3% as Moody's changes outlook to stable

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 404 and 52-week low Rs 147 on 20 August, 2018 and 29 November, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yes Bank advanced 3 percent intraday Wednesday after global rating agency Moody's has changed the outlook on the company.

Moody's has affirmed bank's rating, while changed outlook of the company to stable from negative.

At 15:12 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 219.20, up Rs 6.75, or 3.18 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 404 and 52-week low Rs 147 on 20 August, 2018 and 29 November, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 46.09 percent below its 52-week high and 48.16 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.