App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 25, 2019 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank gains 10% on appointment of new MD & CEO; Deutsche Bank maintains buy

Yesterday, the bank announced appointment of Ravneet Gill as MD and CEO w.e.f March 1, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yes Bank added 10 percent in the early trade on Friday on the back of appointment of Ravneet Gill as new MD & CEO of the company.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 8.39 percent at Rs 213.85.

Yesterday, the bank announced appointment of Ravneet Gill as MD and CEO w.e.f March 1, 2019.

Currently Gill is the CEO of Deutsche Bank, India. Rana Kapoor will step down as MD & CEO of the bank on the closing of January 31, 2019.

related news

Meanwhile, company's has registered 7 percent fall in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,001 crore against Rs 1,076.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Also ReadYes Bank Q3 net profit falls at Rs 1,001 crore; appoints Ravneet Gill as MD & CEO

Its Gross NPA was at 2.10 percent against 1.60 percent, while net NPA at 1.18 percent versus 0.86 percent, QoQ.

Net interest income (NII) of the bank grew at Rs 2,667 crore.

Deutsche Bank has maintained buy call on Yes Bank and raised target by 4 percent to Rs 280 per share.

The bank is coming out of the woods as new MD appointment is a key positive, it added.

According to research house, some transition pangs may likely linger in near-term, but valuation looks attractive. The risk-reward appears favourable.

At 09:22 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 232.10, up Rs 18.25, or 8.53 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 25, 2019 09:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.