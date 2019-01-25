Yes Bank gains 10% on appointment of new MD & CEO; Deutsche Bank maintains buy

Shares of Yes Bank added 10 percent in the early trade on Friday on the back of appointment of Ravneet Gill as new MD & CEO of the company.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 8.39 percent at Rs 213.85.

Yesterday, the bank announced appointment of Ravneet Gill as MD and CEO w.e.f March 1, 2019.

Currently Gill is the CEO of Deutsche Bank, India. Rana Kapoor will step down as MD & CEO of the bank on the closing of January 31, 2019.

Meanwhile, company's has registered 7 percent fall in its December quarter net profit at Rs 1,001 crore against Rs 1,076.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Its Gross NPA was at 2.10 percent against 1.60 percent, while net NPA at 1.18 percent versus 0.86 percent, QoQ.

Net interest income (NII) of the bank grew at Rs 2,667 crore.

Deutsche Bank has maintained buy call on Yes Bank and raised target by 4 percent to Rs 280 per share.

The bank is coming out of the woods as new MD appointment is a key positive, it added.

According to research house, some transition pangs may likely linger in near-term, but valuation looks attractive. The risk-reward appears favourable.

At 09:22 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 232.10, up Rs 18.25, or 8.53 percent on the BSE.