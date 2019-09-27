Yes Bank share price down 5% as promoter YCPL sells 1.8% stake

Yes Bank touched a 52-week low of Rs 48.50, falling 5 percent intraday, on September 27 after Yes Capital Private Limited (YCPL), one of promoters of the company, sold stake.

Yes Capital (India) Private Ltd (YCPL) has today sold 1.8 percent shareholding in the bank.

The proceeds will be utilised to prepay entire (100 percent) balance outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of YCPL subscribed by various schemes of Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd. (FT).

YCPL had in September 2017 placed rated, zero-coupon NCDs amounting to Rs 630 crore with Franklin Templeton. These funds were utilized by YCPL towards growth capital for new-age start-up ventures.

After the sale of shares, the promoter group has made full and final prepayment to the AMC for the entire outstanding NCDs well ahead of the scheduled maturity date of October 2020.

This also brings about a reduction in total promoter/promoter group ownership in YBL to 13.4 percent in full compliance with RBI’s regulatory levels of 15 percent.

Yes Capital had holding of 3.26 percent in the Yes Bank.