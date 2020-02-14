App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank continues to gain on receiving EOIs from investors; India Ratings downgrades

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded Bank’s long-term issuer rating to ‘IND A-’ from ‘IND A’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank share price continued its upward journey on the second day with a gain of 8 percent intraday on February 14 as the company received non-binding expressions of interest from several prominent investors.

In a BSE filing on February 12, the bank said J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC, Tilden Park Capital Management LP, OHA (UK) LLP (part of Oak Hill Advisors), Silver Point Capital are among the firms that have shown interest in the lender.

Further, Yes Bank said the company and its financial advisors are currently in discussions with these investors on the commercial terms, including pricing, of their investments which will be subject to certain conditions and receipt of requisite approvals, including regulatory approvals with respect to the size of the stake to be acquired, as well as necessary dispensations with regard to applicable pricing guidelines.

Close

The bank also said that it will release its December quarter earnings on or before March 14

related news

The company has sold 68,80,149 equity shares having a nominal value of Rs 5 each, constituting 9.47 percent of the paid-up share capital of Eveready Industries India in various tranches, last being on February 13, 2020, resulting into a change in holding of the bank by more than 2 percent of the total shareholding of Eveready.

However, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded Bank’s long-term issuer rating to ‘IND A-’ from ‘IND A’, while maintaining it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

At 10:03 hrs Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 39.60, up Rs 2.40, or 6.45 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 10:59 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.