Yes Bank contagion drags banking stocks; Nifty Bank sheds 4%

Indian indices are witnessing freefall on March 6 as the Sensex and Nifty touched their lowest levels of 2020 on the back huge selling seen across sectors, especially in the major banking names.

The Sensex was down 1,005.58 points or 2.61% at 37465.03, and the Nifty was down 305.30 points or 2.71% at 10963.70.

Nifty Bank Index shed nearly 4 percent at 27717.50, while Nifty PSU Bank Index down 4.2 percent at 1811.25.

Two major factors at play — Government superseding Yes Bank's management and revoking moratorium for 30 days; fears over impact of coronavirus on the global economy.

The banking stocks came under pressure after the sell-off in the Yes Bank as the RBI has superseded the bank's board and capped per day deposit withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000.

The major global brokerages also remained bearish on the Yes Bank stock post the RBI action.

All the stocks in the Nifty Bank are trading in the red with major fall seen in Yes Bank, which fell 30 percent followed by the RBL Bank and IndusInd Bank.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) in its circular said that no Future and Options contracts shall be available in the Yes Bank for trading in the equity derivative segment from May 29, 2020 onwards.

The existing Future and Options contracts, across all expiries shall expire on May 28, 2020.

Due to the recent development at Yes Bank, it has been decided that no fresh or renewal of Bank Guarantees and Fixed deposit receipt issued by Yes Bank limited shall be accepted, said NSE.

The Nifty PSU Bank index also shed over 5 percent as all the stocks in the index are trading in the red.

Meanwhile another development that is affecting the banking stocks is that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved consolidation of 10 state-run banks into four, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on March 4.

The mergers are scheduled to come into effect from April 1, and Sitharaman said the government is sticking to the deadline.

As per the proposal, Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) would be merged into Punjab National Bank (PNB). The move will make PNB India’s second biggest public sector bank after State Bank of India (SBI).

Syndicate Bank will be merged with Canara Bank, creating India’s fourth largest public sector bank. Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be merged together to create fifth largest public sector bank.

Indian Bank and Allahabad Bank will be merged to form India’s seventh largest public sector bank.