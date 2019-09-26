Yes Bank awaits RBI nod for fundraising; shares at 8-year low

Shares of Yes Bank declined over 5 percent on BSE to touch their 8-year low of Rs 50.85 and looked on course to extend their losses into the second consecutive session in a positive market on September 26.

On September 25, the bank apprised the market in a BSE filing about its capital raising plans.

"The bank has applied to the Reserve Bank of India, requesting approval for an increase in the bank's authorised share capital. Subsequent to this approval, the bank will seek approval from shareholders," Yes Bank said in the regulatory filing.

"The bank has received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for this capital raise and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to the necessary approvals," the bank added.

The statement from the bank has come in the wake of raised concerns over the bank's exposure in the NBFC Altico Capital which has recently defaulted on interest payment.

The buzz that co-founder Rana Kapoor and the promoter group companies are looking to exit the bank has also gained momentum.

Yes Capital (India) Pvt Ltd, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd and Rana Kapoor sold a combined 2.75 percent in Yes Bank through the open market process, Morgan Credits said in a regulatory filing on September 21.