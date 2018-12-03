App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank appoints TS Vijayan as additional director, shares gain 5%

The said appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders in the next general meeting of the bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Yes Bank share ended 5 percent higher on Monday after bank appointed TS Vijayan as additional director.

The company board on December 3 approved the appointment of TS Vijayan as an additional director (Independent) of the bank with immediate effect and his appointment as independent director for a period of 5 years.

The said appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders in the next general meeting of the bank.

TS Vijayan is not related to any of the directors of the bank.

At the close Yes Bank was at Rs 178, up 4.92 percent on the BSE.

In the last 3 months share price fell by 50 percent.
First Published on Dec 3, 2018 04:08 pm

