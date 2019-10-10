Yes Bank appoints new ICICI Bank's Anita Pai as COO; shares fall by 7%

Shares of Yes Bank continued to trade weak, slipping 7 percent intraday on October 10.

The bank announced the appointment of Anita Pai as its chief operating officer and Jasneet Bachal as its chief marketing officer.

Anita Pai was the Senior General Manager and Head of ATM Business, Branch banking Service and Phone Banking at ICICI Bank. She has also been associated with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and HDFC Limited.

Kotak Securities expects Yes Bank to report yet another challenging quarter.

In the last month, Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd, part of the bank's promoter group, sold a 2.3 percent stake in the bank.

The proceeds, it was added, would be utilised to prepay a substantial portion of the outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of MCPL subscribed by various schemes of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company.