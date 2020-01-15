App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank acquires stake in Reliance Power arm, share price up 5%

An extraordinary general meeting of the bank is to be held on February 7 to seek shareholders' approval to raise authorised share capital to Rs 1,100 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank share price jumped 5 percent intraday on January 15 after the private lender acquired 30 percent stake in a Reliance Power subsidiary.

The company acquired 127,321,500 equity shares having a nominal value of Rs 10 per share, constituting approximately 29.97 percent of the post-issue paid-up share capital of Rosa Power Supply Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Power.

The shares were acquired on invocation of pledge subsequent to default/breach of terms of credit facilities sanctioned by Yes Bank to Reliance Power.

Close

An extraordinary general meeting of the bank has been called on February 7. The bank will seek shareholders' approval to raise its authorised share capital to Rs 1,100 crore, a release said.

related news

At 1108 hours, Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 40.10, up Rs 1.55, or 4.02 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 15, 2020 11:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.