Yash Papers rises 10% on signing MoU with UP State Government

Shares of Yash Papers rose more than 10 percent in the early trade on Friday on signing MoU with Uttar Pradesh government.

The company has entered into MoU with UP state government for Rs 73.44 crore for expansion of its paper unit III from installed capacity of 70 MT to 100 MT.

It will also increase tableware unit capacity from existing installed capacity 11.50 MT to 23 MT in the coming years.

At 09:36 hrs Yash Papers was quoting at Rs 74.20, up Rs 3.90, or 5.55 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 85.30 and 52-week low Rs 23.10 on 12 February, 2018 and 03 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.01 percent below its 52-week high and 221.21 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil