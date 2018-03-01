App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 23, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yash Papers rises 10% on signing MoU with UP State Government

The company has entered into MoU with UP state government for Rs 73.44 crore for expansion of its paper unit III from installed capacity of 70 MT to 100 MT.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Yash Papers rose more than 10 percent in the early trade on Friday on signing MoU with Uttar Pradesh government.

The company has entered into MoU with UP state government for Rs 73.44 crore for expansion of its paper unit III from installed capacity of 70 MT to 100 MT.

It will also increase tableware unit capacity from existing installed capacity 11.50 MT to 23 MT in the coming years.

graph_yashpapers

At 09:36 hrs Yash Papers was quoting at Rs 74.20, up Rs 3.90, or 5.55 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 85.30 and 52-week low Rs 23.10 on 12 February, 2018 and 03 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.01 percent below its 52-week high and 221.21 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC