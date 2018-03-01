App
Feb 23, 2018 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Merck, KSB Pumps, ITD Cementation up 3-5% on strong Q3 numbers

Merck has posted 42 percent increase in its Q3FY18 net profit at Rs 27 crore and revenue was up 22 percent at Rs 304 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Merck, KSB Pumps and ITD Cementation India added 3-5 percent intraday Friday on the back of strong third quarter numbers.

Merck has posted 42 percent increase in its Q3FY18 net profit at Rs 27 crore and revenue was up 22 percent at Rs 304 crore.

The operating profit (EBITDA) was up 30 percent at Rs 30.5 crore and margin was up at 10 percent.

The company has recommended payment of dividend at the rate of Rs 15 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended December 31, 2017.

ITD Cementation recorded net profit at Rs 17 crore against Rs 12 crore despite exceptional loss of Rs 22 crore.

Revenue was down 16 percent at Rs 575 crore and margin was up 580 bps at 13.7 percent.

It has recommended payment of dividend of 40 paise per equity share of Re 1 each (40 percent) for the financial year ended December 31, 2017.

KSB Pumps' Q3FY18 revenue was up 31 percent at Rs 328 crore and profit was up 21 percent at Rs 27 crore. EBITDA was up 12 percent at Rs 42 crore and margin was down 200 bps at 13 percent.

The company at its meeting held on February 22, have recommended dividend of Rs 6 per share (60 percent) for the year ended December 31, 2017.

In the last one year, KSB Pumps gained 26 percent, ITD Cementation was up 24 percent and Merck rose 38 percent.

At 10:33 hrs KSB Pumps was quoting at Rs 800, up 2.51 percent, ITD Cementation India was quoting at Rs 187.10, up 1.88 percent and Merck was quoting at Rs 1,505, up 4.23 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

