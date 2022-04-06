World stock markets beat retreat with all eyes on Fed

Global equities sank Wednesday on bets the US Federal Reserve will act more aggressively to bring inflation under control.

Asian and European bourses retreated and Wall Street opened lower extending heavy falls in US stocks a day earlier.

The euro hit a one-month dollar low before the minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting were due to be released Wednesday.

London stocks slid also as UK businesses and individuals saw a major tax hike kick in, worsening Britain's cost-of-living crisis as domestic energy bills rocket.

Minutes from the Fed's March meeting will be pored over for insights into the thinking of US central bankers, in light of the Ukraine war and recent data suggesting the world's top economy remains resilient.

'Significant headwinds'

"Investor confidence might have improved from the low point in early March when the Ukraine war was unfolding," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"However, there remain significant headwinds for equities and the latest trouble spot is what the Federal Reserve might do to curb inflation."

Investors are fretting also over how quickly officials will withdraw their vast pandemic-era financial support.

After last month's 0.25-percentage-point hike in US interest rates, the focus is now on its plans for May's meeting, with expectations growing that the Fed will announce a 0.50-point lift followed by several more before the end of the year.

Fed governor Lael Brainard, who is considered a dove, on Tuesday spooked traders by saying bringing US inflation down from 40-year highs was of "paramount importance" and that the bank was "prepared to take stronger action" if warranted.

Brainard also said bank policymakers were ready to start reducing its vast bond holdings, which have helped keep borrowing costs down.

"It's an ugly affair right now, because the increased chatter from Fed officials about perhaps needing to be more aggressive with the policy stance shows that the Fed is recognising it is behind the inflation curve and now risks making a policy mistake trying to catch up," said Patrick O'Hare from Briefing.com.

All three main indices on Wall Street had ended Tuesday in the red, with the Nasdaq off more than two percent owing to tech firms being more susceptible to higher rates.

Oil rebounds

Oil prices were slightly down in mid-afternoon trading after rebounding earlier when European Council chief Charles Michel told the European Parliament that it must impose oil and gas sanctions on Russia "sooner or later".

Crude futures had slid the previous day on the European Union's decision not to include Russian oil in a fresh round of sanctions.

Adding to downward pressure on crude is a strong dollar thanks to the prospect of a series of US interest rate hikes.

Oil is priced in dollars, making it more expensive for clients using other currencies.