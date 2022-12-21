 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
World shares rise, but face most monthly losses since 2008

Reuters
Dec 21, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

The MSCI All-World index rose 0.67% on the day, although it is on track for a nearly 4% decline in December. This year, the index is set to have fallen for eight out of 12 months, on a par only with 2008 for the number of monthly losses in a calendar year on record.

Global shares rose on Wednesday, regaining stability after the Bank of Japan rocked markets with a surprise decision to loosen its grip on government bond yields, pushing the yen to its biggest one-day gain against the dollar in 24 years.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both gained about 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.1%. They were boosted by stronger-than-expected earnings at sportswear giant Nike and delivery behemoth FedEx Corp FDX.N.

In Europe, shares more than recovered the previous day's 0.4% drop, helped in part by a rally in sportswear stocks.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) widened its trading band for 10-year government bond yields from 25 basis points (bps) either side of zero to 50 bps.

That triggered a leap in the yen, which had fallen for most of the year because of Japan's low yields, as well as selling in Japan's stock market and a selloff for bonds around the world.