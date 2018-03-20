App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 20, 2018 04:08 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Won't take a general call of buying midcap IT, says SP Tulsian

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com on what is moving the markets today. Check out his top stock recommendations.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com discussed with Anuj Singhal and Surabhi Upadhyay his analysis and outlook on fundamentals of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

We have been giving select buy call on the midcap IT. I do not think we should take a general positive call. Three stocks which we have been recommending in that space have been Persistent Systems, Hexaware, and Tata Elxsi, SP Tulsian said.

