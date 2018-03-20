Won't take a general call of buying midcap IT, says SP Tulsian

SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com discussed with Anuj Singhal and Surabhi Upadhyay his analysis and outlook on fundamentals of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

We have been giving select buy call on the midcap IT. I do not think we should take a general positive call. Three stocks which we have been recommending in that space have been Persistent Systems Hexaware , and Tata Elxsi , SP Tulsian said.