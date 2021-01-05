Wonderla Holidays share price jumps 2% as amusement park reopens

live bse live

Wonderla Holidays share price jumped over 2 percent intraday on January 5 after the company said it is going to reopen its Hyderabad amusement park.

The company is inviting 5,000 COVID-19 frontline workers from the state including their family members to the Hyderabad Park for a fun-filled day. The park will exclusively be open to them on 7 and 8 January 2021.

“We received an overwhelming response from the public in Bangalore and Kochi which reinforced our confidence to reopen Wonderla Hyderabad. We will kick start our operations here by thanking our frontline heroes through COVID Warriors Days," said Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays.

At 09:50 hrs, Wonderla Holidays was quoting at Rs 213.50, up Rs 4.00, or 1.91 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 260.15 and 52-week low Rs 104.95 on 13 January 2020 and 19 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.76 percent below its 52-week high and 103.86 percent above its 52-week low.