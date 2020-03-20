App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wonderla Holidays closes amusement parks, share price at 52-week low

All amusement parks of the company will remain closed till March 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Wonderla Holidays share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 152.25, falling 2 percent intraday on March 20, after the company decided to close all its amusement parks.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all amusement parks of the company will remain closed till March 31, it said in the release.

This decision was in accordance with the government's safety and preventive instructions, it added.

At 1055 hours, Wonderla Holidays was quoting at Rs 153.50, down Rs 2, or 1.29 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 11:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wonderla Holidays

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.