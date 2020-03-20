Wonderla Holidays closes amusement parks, share price at 52-week low

Wonderla Holidays share price touched a 52-week low of Rs 152.25, falling 2 percent intraday on March 20, after the company decided to close all its amusement parks.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all amusement parks of the company will remain closed till March 31, it said in the release.

This decision was in accordance with the government's safety and preventive instructions, it added.

At 1055 hours, Wonderla Holidays was quoting at Rs 153.50, down Rs 2, or 1.29 percent, on the BSE.