It's Women’s Day! 12 multibaggers from Dolly Khanna & Rekha Jhunjhunwala's portfolio

Dalal Street dominated primarily by male investors but these two women investors have made their mark despite challenges and the dynamic nature of equity markets.

On this women’s day, we have collated a list of top 12 stocks which not only more than doubled investors wealth in since the year 2017 till date but rose up to 500 percent in the same period.

The list includes stocks in which Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and Chennai-based value investor Dolly Khanna owns more than 1 percent stake in the company as disclosed by shareholding data on the BSE as of the quarter ended December 2017.

D-Street witnessed a massive selloff in the last one month which brought down the index near its key support levels. The index is trading below its all short-term moving averages but slightly above its long-term moving averages of 200-days exponential moving average (DEMA).

The Nifty50 has plunged over 900 points from mount 11K while the S&P BSE Sensex saw a cut of over 3000 points from its record high of 36,443 recorded earlier in the year. The cut was deep in mid & smallcap stocks which plunged up to 70 percent in the same period.

But, a sneak peek into the portfolio of the Chennai-based couple Dolly Khanna and Rajiv Khanna who have a knack for spotting multibagger stocks and knows when to book profits could reveal few names which corrected marginally in the last two month and rose 100-500% from 2017.

Stocks in which Dolly Khanna which more than doubled investors’ wealth include names like Rain Industries (up 573%), followed by PPAP Automotive Ltd (up 240%), Nocil Ltd (up 206%), Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd (223%), and IFB Industries Ltd (up 198%), according to data from AceEquity.

Indian markets hit a roadblock post Budget in the month of February weighed down by both global as well as domestic factors which weighed on the sentiment. The unfolding fraud in PNB has raised questions over the rules and the safety of banking system.

Foreign institutional investors logged the worst February sell off of Rs 18,619 crore after as foreign fund managers prefer to shift capital from emerging markets to developed countries such as the US to take advantage of the interest rate differential in the global markets.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has about 11 stocks under her name in which she holds more than 1 percent stake in the company according to December quarter shareholding data.

Out of 11 stocks, 2 stocks have more than doubles investors’ wealth since 2017 which include names like Delta Corp, and Titan Company Ltd.

Global brokerage house Bank of America Merrill Lynch is also betting big on Titan. It has maintained its buy call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 920 from Rs 770. It indicates an upside of 19 percent.

It expects the banking scam to hasten jewellery industry’s consolidation along with tighter credit norms. Having said that, Titan will be the key beneficiary of recent events and has over 14 percent of the organised market up for grabs.

A strong brand, national presence, and debt-free balance sheet along with robust corporate governance seem to be working for Titan, it said.