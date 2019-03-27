Wockhardt gains 5% on receiving clearance for a plant by Ireland regulator

Shares of Wockhardt added 5 percent on Wednesday morning after the company received clearance certificate from Ireland drug regulator.

Health Products Regulatory Authority, Ireland (HPRA) has granted GMP Certificate to Shendra, Aurangabad facility of the company which is valid for a period of three years i.e. upto January 31, 2022, company said in a release on BSE.

HPRA and UK MHRA have carried out joint inspection of the said facility of the company.

Wockhardt Medicines (WML) is incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Wockhardt Medicines is incorporated with an authorised share capital of Rs 10 lakh. The company has subscribed to 100 percent shareholding comprising of 50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each i.e. Rs 5 lakh in WML.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 852.55 and 52-week low of Rs 375.00 on April 30, 2018 and February 14, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.74 percent below its 52-week high and 16.53 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:42 hrs, Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 436.95, up Rs 14.90, or 3.53 percent on the BSE.