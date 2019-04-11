Wockhardt gains 3% on USFDA approval for cancer drug

Share price of Wockhardt added 3.5 percent in the early trade on Thursday after it received USFDA approval for cancer drug.

The company received approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for an ANDA for 50mg injection of Decitabine, which is used to treat certain forms of cancer, company said in press release.

Decitabine Injection is a generic version of Dacogen, marketed in USA and other countries by Otsuka.

Decitabine is used to treat Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature and therefore do not become healthy blood cells.

Wockhardt will be launching this product in the United States, in a short period of time.

Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman, Wockhardt Group said, "This is the third US FDA approval for an oncology product for Wockhardt during the past three months, and has added to our growing portfolio of cancer drugs."

At 09:25 hrs Wockhardt was quoting at Rs 456.45, up Rs 14.40, or 3.26 percent on the BSE.