Wipro up 2% after completing strategic engagement with ICICI Bank

Shares of Wipro added 2.5 percent intraday on October 3 after the company completed a strategic engagement with ICICI Bank.

The company will absorb some employees of Vara lnfotech along with its existing contracts, facilities and assets through a business transfer agreement, as per a BSE release.

The meeting of the board of directors will be held over October 14-15 to consider and approve the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company under lndAS for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019.

The financial results will be approved by the board on the evening of October 15.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed from September 16 till the closing hours of October 17.