Wipro touches 52-week high on shareholders’ approval to issue bonus shares

Shares of Wipro touched 52-week high of Rs 383.35, rising over 1 percent in the early trade on Monday on shareholders’ approval for bonus shares.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 383.35 and an intraday low of Rs 379.70.

The company has received shareholders’ approval to issue of bonus shares and increase in authorised share capital.

The board of directors has fixed March 7, 2019 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus equity shares (including stock dividend on ADS).

Also approved the scheme of amalgamation of Wipro Technologies Austria GmbH, Wipro Information Technology Austria GmbH, New Logic Technologies SARL and Appirio India Cloud Solutions with Wipro.

At 09:35 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 380.65, up Rs 1.65, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.