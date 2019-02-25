App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro touches 52-week high on shareholders’ approval to issue bonus shares

The board of directors has fixed March 7, 2019 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus equity shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Wipro touched 52-week high of Rs 383.35, rising over 1 percent in the early trade on Monday on shareholders’ approval for bonus shares.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 383.35 and an intraday low of Rs 379.70.

The company has received shareholders’ approval to issue of bonus shares and increase in authorised share capital.

The board of directors has fixed March 7, 2019 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the bonus equity shares (including stock dividend on ADS).

Also approved the scheme of amalgamation of Wipro Technologies Austria GmbH, Wipro Information Technology Austria GmbH, New Logic Technologies SARL and Appirio India Cloud Solutions with Wipro.

At 09:35 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 380.65, up Rs 1.65, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 09:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.