Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro shares gain on partnership with Google Cloud

The company expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Wipro added 1 percent intraday on August 30 after the company expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud.

The company expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises.

By collaborating with Google Cloud, Wipro will catalyse innovation for enterprises in industry verticals such as consumer goods, BFSI, semiconductor, and healthcare, through a 'business-first' strategy.

Ramesh Nagarajan, senior vice president and head - cloud service Wipro said, "We equip our customers with right tools to operate on the modern IT infrastructure, adopt a business first approach and be future-ready."

"In collaboration with Google, we aim to enable our customers to migrate faster, enhance their digital experiences and optimise business outcomes," he added.

At 1114 hrs, Wipro was quoting at Rs 251.20, up Rs 2.20, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 11:35 am

