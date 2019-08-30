Wipro shares gain on partnership with Google Cloud

The company expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises.
Shares of Wipro added 1 percent intraday on August 30 after the company expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud.
The company expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises.
By collaborating with Google Cloud, Wipro will catalyse innovation for enterprises in industry verticals such as consumer goods, BFSI, semiconductor, and healthcare, through a 'business-first' strategy.
Ramesh Nagarajan, senior vice president and head - cloud service Wipro said, "We equip our customers with right tools to operate on the modern IT infrastructure, adopt a business first approach and be future-ready."
"In collaboration with Google, we aim to enable our customers to migrate faster, enhance their digital experiences and optimise business outcomes," he added.At 1114 hrs, Wipro was quoting at Rs 251.20, up Rs 2.20, or 0.88 percent on the BSE.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.