Wipro share price rises on multi-year contract with Verifone

The company will develop new features, capabilities and interfaces for Verifone’s Cloud Services, enabling seamless and flexible transaction processing for the company.

Wipro share price rose 1 percent in the early trade on December 3 after the company entered into a multi-year contract with Verifone for its cloud services.

The company won a multi-year contract from Verifone, a global leader in payments and commerce solutions, to drive agility across its cloud services offerings.

Leveraging its global engineering support team, Wipro will accelerate time-to-market for Verifone assisting it to transform its customer partnerships.

"We look forward to supporting Verifone navigate this upward trend and bring enhanced value through our deep expertise in Cloud Engineering offerings,” said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro.

At 09:21 hrs, Wipro was quoting at Rs 361.35, up Rs 2.45, or 0.68 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 381.70 and 52-week low Rs 159.60 on 13 October 2020 and 19 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.33 percent below its 52-week high and 126.41 percent above its 52-week low.