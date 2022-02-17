English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Wipro share price rises on announcement of strategic partnership with ABB

    The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB’s Information Systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 105,000 employees in over 100 countries.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST
    Wipro

    Wipro

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Wipro share price rose in the early trade on February 17, a day after it was announced as the strategic transformation partner by ABB.

    Wipro has been awarded a five-year strategic engagement to drive transformation for ABB’s Information Systems digital workplace services, company said in its release.

    The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB’s Information Systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 105,000 employees in over 100 countries.

    The new partnership between ABB and Wipro builds on an existing digital workplace transformation engagement, which has driven a significant increase in employee satisfaction at ABB, it added.

    “ABB is a great example of a business looking to unlock the power of technology to transform. As ABB’s strategic partner we will be driving a forward-looking roadmap that leverages our experience and knowledge of ABB to-date and brings to bear the best of digital and technology transformation practices," said Pierre Bruno, CEO, Europe, Wipro.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We share a goal of elevating the end user experience and ultimately making a positive impact in the lives of ABB’s employees through Digital Workplace Services. I’m proud of the part Wipro Europe will play in achieving these goals,” Pierre Bruno added.

    Wipro had reported a net profit of Rs 2,970 crore in the fiscal third-quarter (Q3 2021-22), which is higher than Rs 2,931 crore reported in the quarter ending on September 30.

    The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,968 crore in the year-ago period.

    The revenue in Q3 FY22 came in at Rs 20,432.3 crore, which is higher than Rs 19,667 crore reported in the previous quarter.

    The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for Q3 FY22 came in at Rs 3,553.5 crore, as compared to Rs 3,560 crore estimated in the CNBC-TV18 poll.

    At 09:34 hrs, Wipro was quoting at Rs 565.45, up Rs 1.20, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Wipro
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 09:45 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.