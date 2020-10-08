172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|wipro-share-price-rises-4-as-board-mulls-buyback-proposal-5936201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro share price rises 4% as board mulls buyback proposal

The company will announce the Q2 FY21 results on October 13

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Wipro share price added 4 percent in early trade on October 8 on reports of the Board considering buyback of shares.

The Board of directors will be considering a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company at the meeting scheduled to be held on October 13, 2020.

The company will announce the results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, in the aforesaid meeting.

Close
At 09:20 hrs, Wipro was quoting at Rs 349.15, up Rs 13.85, or 4.13 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 09:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Wipro

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.