Wipro share price rises 4% as board mulls buyback proposal

Wipro share price added 4 percent in early trade on October 8 on reports of the Board considering buyback of shares.

The Board of directors will be considering a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company at the meeting scheduled to be held on October 13, 2020.

The company will announce the results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, in the aforesaid meeting.

At 09:20 hrs, Wipro was quoting at Rs 349.15, up Rs 13.85, or 4.13 percent on the BSE.